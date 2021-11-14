In a seasonal cycle of highs and lows, Killeen will experience “higher than average” temperatures early in the week, followed by a cold front that will bring the area a little below normal.
“Around this year, we start to see these competing seasons,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Juan Hernandez said.
Starting Monday, temperatures are expected to maintain highs of 81 until Wednesday, which is approximately 10 degrees above normal, Hernandez said. The warm days will be accompanied by gusts up to 15 mph until Wednesday, when winds are expected to gust as high as 20 to 25 mph.
Carried on the back of the early week’s windage, south-westerly winds will bring with them a cold front, dropping daily highs to 61 degrees until Saturday.
Lows for the week are expected to hover in the low 50s.
“It’s just this back and forth that’s part of the season,” Hernandez said.
Rain chances are slight, with Wednesday’s 15% possibility for a shower being the week’s sole opportunity for precipitation, Hernandez said. Humidity is expected to remain relatively low, with breezy days offsetting any major discomfort.
Rainfall has been slightly lower than average, with current measurements putting Killeen at 1.78 inches, well on track to meet the average 2.58 inches typically expected of the region.
Finally, residents can expect moderate cloud coverage for the area, with Wednesday’s cloud buildup spilling over into either a partly sunny Thursday.
