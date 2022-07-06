Two men were detained at Aldi, 2500 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, by the U.S. Marshals Service as part of a warrant arrest Wednesday.
A man wearing a U.S. Marshal Service vest at the scene confirmed that the arrests were conducted as the result of a warrant, however, he provided no other details.
About seven separate unmarked law enforcement vehicles covered the eastern section of the crowded parking lot about 3:30 p.m. as the two hand-cuffed men sat on the curb facing W.S. Young Drive.
Questions were sent off to the Killeen Police Department, Bell County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Marshals Service regarding the arrest, but no response had been received as of late Wednesday.
