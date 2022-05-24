A Killeen man was arrested Monday on suspicion of shooting at a woman earlier this month.
According to the associated arrest affidavit, police responded to a possible shooting at 4500 E. Central Texas Expressway on May 9.
The affidavit alleges that a woman had been riding home when someone described only as a “Black male wearing a white hat and carrying a bookbag” called her over behind a dumpster. When the woman refused to go behind the dumpster, the affidavit said the man, later identified as Jessie Sanders, 32, shot at her multiple times, striking her ankle once.
Another person said that they recognized Sanders as having slept in front of a neighbor’s house the day before, the affidavit said. The affidavit alleges that Sanders can be seen in video footage wearing a white hat and carrying a bookbag, raising his left hand “in a manner consistent with firing a handgun” after calling out to someone.
9mm shell casings were recovered from the area where he was standing, according to the affidavit.
As of 5:21 p.m., Sanders is being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bonds. He was arrested Monday and is officially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Other arraignments
Warren Fleming, 18, was arraigned Saturday on suspicion of using a vehicle without authorization. According to the associated arrest affidavit, Fleming admitted to officers that he did not know who the vehicle belonged to, and that he had taken it after it remained parked outside his house for two weeks. The vehicle’s owner decided to press charges.
Fleming was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of 5:28 p.m. Monday, and was set a $50,000 bond by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
