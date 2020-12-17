Warrant leads to Killeen drug charge

An active warrant has led to a man facing a narcotics charge in Killeen.
Andrew Joseph Perez, 23, has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.
On Tuesday Killeen Police Department officers identified Perez as having an active warrant. An officer indicated that Perez had stated he had narcotics in his backpack, and a search of the backpack revealed a substance which field-tested positive as methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
Perez’s bond has been set at $75,000.
