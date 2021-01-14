BELTON — In the shadow of the Bell County Justice Center courthouse building, demands for justice were made by the attorney for the family of a man who was shot and killed on Sunday by a Killeen Police Department officer.
Patrick Lynn Warren Sr., 52, was having a mental health crisis when he was shot by the responding officer, according to Lee Merritt, the family’s attorney.
On Thursday afternoon, Merritt and two of Patrick Warren’s family members met with Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, but Merritt was not satisfied after the meeting.
“We expect more from Bell County,” Merritt said.
Police said they were called to the residence in the 1600 block of Carrollton Avenue on Jan. 10 at about 5:30 p.m. in reference to a psychiatric call.
KPD has identified the officer involved as Reynaldo Contreras, a five-year veteran of KPD.
“He remains on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation,” KPD said in a news release on Wednesday.
Merritt said the first step toward justice would be the immediate arrest of Contreras, followed by an “aggressive prosecution of the case.”
He indicated that he intends to file a federal civil lawsuit against KPD Chief Charles Kimble and the City of Killeen in order to prompt systematic change in the department.
“The City of Killeen should have policies and procedures in place to deal with mental health issues,” Merritt said. “There should be a team of mental health officers to deal with these foreseeable situations.”
Merritt also answered some questions from members of the media, shedding light on the events leading up to the Sunday incident.
The attorney said that a “KPD resource officer” had helped Warren the day before, on Jan. 9, when Warren was experiencing a “manic episode.”
“He voluntarily went with that officer to the hospital,” Merritt said. Warren later returned home and slept but then felt more manic symptoms, which prompted the Jan. 10 call.
“Instead of that same resource officer who had helped before, they sent Reynaldo Contreras,” he said. “The officer had a hostile demeanor and was not prepared to deal with a mental health crisis ... (the incident) continued to escalate. (Warren) was within his rights to reject the services of this law enforcement officer.”
Merritt said that the family is “really struggling.”
“It’s left them shattered,” he said. “Mr. Warren was a man of God who loved his family and his community. One way to honor his memory is by standing up for justice.”
The Texas Rangers are investigating the officer-involved shooting, which is normal protocol.
Garza told the Herald in an email on Thursday that the investigation by the Rangers is “active, ongoing (and) independent.”
“They are in the process of conducting a full investigation surrounding the facts and circumstances of this officer-involved shooting,” Garza said. “As has been our practice and procedure, we await the conclusion of the investigation and then proceed accordingly. If anyone should have information relevant to this investigation, we would ask that they provide it to the Texas Rangers.”
Family and NAACP statements
Warren’s wife, Bobbie Warren, released a statement through Merritt’s office on Thursday.
“Our family is still finding our bearings following the murder of our beloved Patrick Warren, Sr. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from the community. Patrick was a loving husband, father and a devoted man of God. As we deal with the pain of this sudden loss we are asking the community to join us in honoring his name and demanding justice,” according to the statement. “Patrick spent his entire life serving others. He worked at a local plant in Belton before it was shut down due to the pandemic. He immediately launched a landscaping business to continue to provide for our family. We expect Officer Reynaldo Contreras to be arrested immediately. There is more than enough probable cause for the Killeen Police Department, Texas Rangers or Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza to issue a warrant for Contreras’ immediate arrest and detainment — as would be expected for any other citizen under the circumstances.”
The Killeen branch of the NAACP also released a statement regarding the shooting of Warren, saying that KPD has worsened a nationwide problem.
“Instead of reversing the national trend of police officers shooting and killing unarmed Black citizens ... the Killeen Police Department has exacerbated the problem,” said Killeen NAACP President TaNeika Driver-Moultrie. “While the Killeen Branch NAACP has seen only the televised broadcast video of the incident, the NAACP acknowledges that it is not aware of all relevant facts and circumstances beyond the basic facts that an unarmed black man has been shot and killed by a police officer.”
The organization called for a “fair, thorough and independent investigation.”
A video of the incident that led up to the shooting was released by Merritt on Wednesday.
Family members can be heard crying, “Don’t shoot him!” during the deadly confrontation between the officer and Warren.
Social media users described Warren as a local pastor.
KPD Chief Kimble also issued a statement on Wednesday:
“This incident is rightfully of great concern to the community. As Killeen Police Chief, it is my duty to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted so that all parties, including the public, have the answers they seek. There are many more facts in this case that are not publicly available at this time. I assure you that more information will be made available as soon as appropriate, and I ask for your patience as both investigations proceed.”
Merritt is the same attorney who represented the family of Michael Dean who was shot and killed in 2019 by former officer Carmen DeCruz in Temple.
KPD Headquarters
Local Killeen residents and members of local organizations gathered in front of KPD headquarters in south Killeen Thursday afternoon to discuss the officer involved shooting that led to the death of Warren.
Around 20 different residents and members of Brothers Against Community Crime (BACC) gathered and some shared their thoughts with the community about the Sunday incident.
Rosalyn Finley with BACC was one of many who spoke.
“The gist of today’s plan is to come together in a collaboration to ensure that the city and the police department of Killeen does definitely understand that this will not go unjustified,” Finley said. “We will not allow this to stand on our watch, we want to see reprimandation, we want him fired, we want an indictment immediately and immediate termination of his employment, he should not be able to work at any other police department.”
Merritt was also in attendance showing his support to the members of the community.
