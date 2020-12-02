A Washington state man who was convicted and sentenced to prison in 2017 for two child sex felonies in Killeen found himself back in a Bell County court this week to be sentenced for earlier instances of indecency with a separate child victim.
Robbie Allen McDowell, 49, of Washougal, Washington, pleaded guilty and then was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday after he was indicted on three counts of indecency with a child by contact, a second-degree felony.
The judge followed a plea agreement in the case.
McDowell already is serving a 12-year prison sentence after he was convicted in 2017 on similar felony charges.
“This is a second victim who did not make an outcry until after the first case was disposed of,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Tuesday. “The cases will run concurrently.”
On Feb. 24, 2017, in the same court but with a previous judge, McDowell was sentenced to 12 years in prison on the indecency charge and 10 years in prison on the child pornography charge. He began his prison sentence on March 29, 2017, according to criminal conviction records from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
McDowell also will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to court discussions.
Judge Steve Duskie, who presides over the 426th Judicial District Court, also enacted a lifetime protective order for the victim and her family.
McDowell was indicted on Oct. 30, 2019.
He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of a bond of $100,000 after being booked into jail on Sept. 30.
He has a projected release date May 12, 2028, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
First case
In 2014, police began investigating McDowell after a girl under the age of 12 made an outcry of molestation that occurred at his home in Killeen.
A girl who was then 12 years old told a forensic interviewer “that she has taken nude photographs of herself at the direction of Robbie McDowell using McDowell’s cellphone,” the affidavit said. The girl also said that he “would expose himself through his shorts” and that he touched the young girl inappropriately.”
About a month after the outcry, in October of 2014, police met with McDowell and received consent to search McDowell’s cellphone and laptop.
That’s when police said they found lewd images of other underage children.
He was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on May 25, 2016, on two charges: indecency with a child by sexual contact and possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony.
Second victim
A separate victim, also under 12 years old, described instances of molestation to a forensic interviewer on Aug. 30, 2018. She said that the abuse occurred on dates ranging from Aug. 13, 2013, through Sept. 15, 2014, at a residence in Killeen.
The girl’s mother told the court that her daughter was 9 years old when the “vile, disgusting and inhumane” molestation began.
“My family has been irrevocably changed by your actions; you stole my child’s innocence,” the woman said. “I know that one day things will be easier for us but for now, we’re very much affected by what you put us through.”
She said that the girl has nightmares and prefers to sleep during the day “because that is the only time that she feels safe.”
“I find great comfort when I think about what happens to child rapists in prison, and I hope you know the fear and pain you’ve caused,” the victim’s mother said in her statement before the court. “You were a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”
