A Washington state woman was sentenced this week to time behind bars for biting a jailer at the Killeen City Jail during an incident in 2021.
On Thursday in the 27th Judicial District Court, Melissa Gonzalez, 35, of Tacoma pleaded guilty and then was sentenced to two years in prison on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant, according to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, on Friday.
Gonzalez was being held in the Bell County Jail on Saturday with no bond listed on the felony charge and a $2,000, bond on a Class B misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated.
On Nov. 24, 2021, Gonzalez was arrested in Killeen on a suspicion of DWI and was taken to the Killeen City Jail.
“Gonzalez was escorted to the ‘Intoxilyzer’ room by KPD officers wearing their uniforms ...” according to an arrest affidavit.
In the room, the jail supervisor was watching over Gonzalez.
“Gonzalez was agitated and began moving papers around and turned a sink on,” police said. “(The jailer) went over to the sink to turn off the water, and Gonzalez bit (him) on the arm, leaving a red mark that was visible. Other officers took pictures of the injury.”
Killeen woman sentenced after knife incident
In an unrelated case that was decided in the same courtroom on Thursday, a 24-year-old Killeen woman was sentenced to a term of probation for using a knife to threaten another woman last year.
Emma Claire Renfro was sentenced to five years of deferred adjudication probation on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She already had pleaded guilty on May 18, according to Bell County court records.
On April 25, 2022, Killeen police were dispatched to the 200 block of Root Avenue after a woman called 911 to report that her roommate had tried to kill her.
“When (officers) arrived, police spoke to three individuals outside the residence who all gave a similar story,” according to an arrest affidavit.
The woman, identified as Renfro, had gotten into an argument with a man in a bedroom at the residence. Following the argument, Renfro left the bedroom with a pocket knife and the blade extended and “charged at” the victim, police said.
The woman said she feared for her life and told police that Renfro said that she was going to kill her.
The woman said Renfro “lost it” earlier in the morning after a conversation with the man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.