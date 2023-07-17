A Washington state woman was sentenced this week to time behind bars for biting a jailer at the Killeen City Jail during an incident in 2021.

Round up -GONZALEZ.MELISSA.jpg

On Thursday in the 27th Judicial District Court, Melissa Gonzalez, 35, of Tacoma pleaded guilty and then was sentenced to two years in prison on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant, according to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, on Friday.

round up - RENFRO.EMMA.JPG
