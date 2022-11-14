Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 issued a statement rescinding the boil-water notice issued last Wednesday for the following addresses in Nolanville: 100, 103, 106, 109, 111, and 203 S. Main St,; 101 and 103 Pleasant Hill Cemetery Rd.; 798, 902, 904, 1004 and 1190 W. Highway 190.
The water district issued a precautionary boil-water notice last week to inform customers who live at the above listed addresses that, due to the repair of a water line break, water from the system must be boiled prior to consumption.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.