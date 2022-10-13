After nearly eight and-a-half years and a handful of canceled trial dates, a man will have his day in court after being accused of shooting and killing a Killeen police officer during a no-knock raid in 2014.
Potential trial dates were batted around like ping pong balls during a status hearing on Thursday in the case of Marvin Louis Guy; but at the end of the hearing, a trial date of May 8, 2023, had been agreed upon.
“We have a date,” said Judge John Gauntt, who presides over the 27th Judicial District Court.
Guy, 57, was booked into jail on May 10, 2014. He was being held on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $4 million on four capital felony charges, including capital murder of a peace officer.
He is accused of shooting KPD SWAT Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie, and other officers, during a no-knock raid on Guy’s residence on Circle M Drive on May 9, 2014.
Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later.
Guy has claimed self-defense, saying that he did not know it was police entering his residence.
TRIAL DATE ONE DAY BEFORE NINE-YEAR MARK
The trial date happens to be near the ninth anniversary of Dinwiddie’s death; but based on discussions during Thursday’s hearing, that appears to be an unintended coincidence.
The state’s prosecutor, Fred Burns, initially asked for a trial date toward the beginning of next year, but the trial schedules of Guy’s defense attorneys conflicted with that timeframe.
“We’re asking for late summer or early fall,” said Joseph Caleb, who is second chair on Guy’s defense team, during the Thursday hearing.
Burns indicated that was too long to wait.
“All anyone wants is to present the evidence and have a jury decide,” Burns said. “We all have a massive trial docket...(but) this case is over eight years old and needs to take priority.”
Burns and Caleb then proceeded to argue over Guy’s constitutional rights.
“I understand Mr. Burns’s point, but our main concern is the protection of Mr. Guy’s constitutional rights to counsel,” Caleb said. “We need the opportunity to adequately prepare for this very serious case. The state only recently withdrew the death penalty, but that doesn’t mean we have to be at their beck and call. Mr. Guy’s rights are of a concern.”
Burns responded that the state dropped the death penalty in September in order to speed up the process.
“Mr. Guy has a right to a speedy trial, too,” Burns said. “We need to get a trial date as quickly as possible, which is one reason the state dropped the death penalty.”
Burns indicated during the hearing that the trial could take one to two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.