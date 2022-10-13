Marvin Guy MUG.jpg

Marvin Guy

After nearly eight and-a-half years and a handful of canceled trial dates, a man will have his day in court after being accused of shooting and killing a Killeen police officer during a no-knock raid in 2014.

Potential trial dates were batted around like ping pong balls during a status hearing on Thursday in the case of Marvin Louis Guy; but at the end of the hearing, a trial date of May 8, 2023, had been agreed upon.

Marvin Guy File 1.jpg

An investigator places an evidence marker near a bat on Circle M Drive in Killeen as FBI agents watch. Killeen police officers were shot, one fatally, while serving search warrants Friday May 9, 2014.
