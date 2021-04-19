A weapon was found in the backpack of a student at Shoemaker High School on Monday morning during a random drug search with a KISD K9 officer.
Officer Sauron, the K9, was performing the random search when a student would not allow the officer to search his backpack and as a result, the student was taken to the KISD police office, according to Taina Maya, the spokeswoman for KISD.
KISD police found a weapon in the student’s backpack, and the student was taken to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center and will be charged through the KISD Police Department.
“The safety of everyone on campus is always our highest priority, and weapons will never be tolerated on the campus of Shoemaker High School or any Killeen ISD campus,” Maya said in an email. “Parents and staff were notified of the situation. This discovery was part of a proactive initiative by our KISD Police and Safety Departments, and we will continue to conduct such events across the district.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.