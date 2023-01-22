Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal mischief reported at midnight Saturday in the 3100 block of Denia Court.
A city warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 12:06 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Deadly conduct, illegal discharge of a firearm toward a person/habitation/building was reported at 12:20 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Metropolitan Drive.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 12:36 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of North College Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:14 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Violet Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Jeff Scott Drive.
Resisting arrest or search was reported at 10:35 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 10:54 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of 54th Street.
Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 11:06 a.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of Vahrenkamp Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:08 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Valley Road.
Failure to stop and attend occupied vehicle was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:03 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 3:37 p.m. Saturday in the area of Sutton Drive and Trimmier Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Doris Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5 p.m. Saturday in the 5200 block of Azura Way.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 5:20 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Hold and South Gray Streets.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:23 p.m. Saturday in the in the area of North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of North 10th Street and Nolan Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime reports on the weekends.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime reports on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
A domestic disturbance was reported at 12:13 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Hillside Lane.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 3:11 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 8:40 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault was reported at 1:27 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Walnut Street.
An accident was reported at 4:01 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:16 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:46 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:26 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A noise disturbance was reported at 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of McLean Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.