Killeen
Interference with an emergency request for assistance was reported at 12 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 Block of Sagebrush Drive.
Unlawful carry of a weapon was reported at 1:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 Block of Root Drive.
Failure to display registration was reported at 4 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of South W.S. Young Drive and Sunny Lane.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 Block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Terroristic threat was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 Block of Trimmier Road.
Failure to identify fugitive was reported at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 2nd Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 Block of Dimple Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 8:01 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
Shoplifting was reported at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 Block of Lowes Boulevard.
Unlawful possession of a firearm was reported at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of North 2nd Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Harker Heights
Driving with invalid license was reported at 9:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 Block of West Interstate Highway 14.
Found property was reported at 3:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 Block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 3:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 Block of Heights Drive.
Runaway was reported at 10:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 Block of Brittney Way.
Sexual assault was reported at 12:42 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 Block of Jaguar Circle.
Copperas Cove
Assailant was arrested on charge of assault with bodily injury at 12:07 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 Block of East Business Highway 190.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 2:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 Block of Stockdale Drive.
Assault by threat was reported at 8:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 Block of Cedar Grove Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 Block of South Main Street.
Terroristic threat was reported at 8:38 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 Block of North 1st Street.
Found property was reported at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of North 7th Street and West Washington Avenue.
Assailant arrested on charge of criminal mischief at 10:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 Block of East Avenue E.
Assault causing bodily injury reported in at 10:37 a.m. in the 700 Block of Sunny Avenue.
Accident reported at 11:27 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of North 1st Street and West Avenue B.
Fighting reported at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 Block of 25th Street.
Assault by contact reported at 12:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 Block of 25th Street.
Assault by contact reported at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 Block of Sunny Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 230 Block of West Business Highway 190.
Assailant arrested on charge of driving with a invalid license at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 Block of Lutheran Church Road.
Welfare concern was reported at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 Block of Erby Avenue.
Accident was reported at 6:43 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of East Avenue D and Wolfe Road.
Lampasas
Harassment reported at 8:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Walnut Street.
Theft reported at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
Domestic disturbance reported at 5:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of West 4th Street.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
Read more crime at kdhnews.com/crime
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.