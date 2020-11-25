Weekend shooting makes 29 homicides for Killeen this year, approaching an all-time high

The fatal shooting of a Killeen man over the weekend is officially being treated as a homicide, police said.
Qutub Uddin Qurashi, 57, was shot during an altercation Saturday evening. His son, Mohammed Ali Qurashi, 21, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident.
Killeen Police Department Spokesperson Commander Ronnie Supak said by email on Wednesday that the incident is the 29th homicide reported in the city for 2020.
“This case continues to be investigated and a determination made by Grand Jury process after review by the Bell County District Attorney,” Supak said, adding that any death caused by another human will be classified as a homicide, yet not all homicides are criminal.
The record number of homicides for Killeen was set at 30 in 1991, the year of the Luby’s cafeteria mass shooting.
