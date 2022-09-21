1. Yes. The current shelter is too small to serve the growing city; build a larger one soon.

2. Yes. The high number of animals being euthanized at the shelter makes this urgent.

3. No. The city has far more important things to spend millions of dollars on.

4. No. Having a larger shelter might be nice, but it is by no means a city priority.

5. Unsure. It would depend on whether the current surge in shelter animals continues.

Vote

View Results