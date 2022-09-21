Jordan Hampton

A capital murder case that had been set for a jury trial this week in a Bell County courtroom instead ended with a guilty plea to a lesser charge and a prison sentence.

Jordan Hampton was 15 years old on June 14, 2020, when Killeen police said he shot and killed Shareef Raekwon Ali-Barnett during an attempted armed robbery. He was booked into the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center later that month. On his 17th birthday, Hampton was transferred to the county jail, where he was being held on Wednesday in lieu of a bond of $5,000, on a misdemeanor assault charge.

