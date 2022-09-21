A capital murder case that had been set for a jury trial this week in a Bell County courtroom instead ended with a guilty plea to a lesser charge and a prison sentence.
Jordan Hampton was 15 years old on June 14, 2020, when Killeen police said he shot and killed Shareef Raekwon Ali-Barnett during an attempted armed robbery. He was booked into the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center later that month. On his 17th birthday, Hampton was transferred to the county jail, where he was being held on Wednesday in lieu of a bond of $5,000, on a misdemeanor assault charge.
After one trial ended in a mistrial, Hampton’s case was set for a second trial to begin in the 426th Judicial District Court on Sept. 19. But during a pretrial hearing on Sept. 2, he instead pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter and then was sentenced by Judge Steve Duskie to 18 years in prison, according to Bell County court records. A plea agreement had been reached in the case.
A previous capital murder trial in Hampton’s case ended with Duskie declaring a mistrial on May 4, because the jury could not agree on a verdict after two days of deliberations.
Hampton and two co-defendants — his sister, Jessica Hampton, 20; and Breez “Tiny” Collier, 26 — were indicted on felony charges after Killeen police said they conspired to rob Ali-Barnett, whose phone records indicate that he thought he was about to meet a prostitute named “Tiny” and trade cocaine for sex, according to testimony during Hampton’s trial in April.
The 24-year-old Army veteran died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.
Jessica Hampton is accused of arranging the robbery. She is set to be tried on a capital murder charge during the week of Oct. 3. Collier’s case is set for a trial on Oct. 24, court records show.
Collier testified during Jordan Hampton’s trial that she was feet away from the shooting but that it was too dark to see who was behind the muzzle flash.
The case dates back to the early morning hours of June 14, 2020, when Killeen police officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. When officers arrived, they located Ali-Barnett suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The victim’s pockets had been turned inside out when Killeen police arrived on scene,” according to the arrest affidavit.
GUNFIRE AT KILLEEN HOTEL
In an unrelated case, an Oklahoma man was sentenced this week to a term of five years of deferred adjudication probation after he fired a gun inside a Killeen hotel nearly two years ago.
On Monday in the 27th Judicial District Court, Blaine Mayo Hines, 32, of Sallisaw, Okla., was sentenced by Judge John Gauntt. Hines had pleaded guilty on Aug. 3, to a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct-discharge of a firearm.
On Oct. 2, 2020, Killeen police were dispatched to a hotel in response to shots fired, according to the arrest affidavit. At the scene, the front desk clerk told officers that the occupants of Room 117 had been causing a disturbance and that she had heard gunshots.
When officers approached the room, they observed bullet holes in the walls and doors, along with wooden debris on the floor. Police detained two men — including Hines — were inside the room. A firearm was located near the door.
Hines admitted to firing five rounds from his firearm, which entered not only the walls and doors of his room but of those of other guests, police said.
The other male at the scene told officers he and Hines had been using methamphetamine earlier that day.
PROBATION IN BURGLARY CASE
Another felony case heard this week in the 27th Judicial District Court also ended in a term of deferred adjudication probation for a defendant.
Jaron Lee Moore, 33, of Killeen was indicted after police said he broke into a Killeen home last year. On Monday, Moore was sentenced to a term of five years of deferred probation, according to Assistant District Attorney Debbie Garrett, on Tuesday.
Moore pleaded guilty on July 7, to a second-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation, according to Bell County court records. He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of a bond of $5,000, on a misdemeanor charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.
On March 24, 2021, Killeen police responded to a report of a violent domestic disturbance in the 500 block of Study Hall Loop. Upon arrival, officers heard a person screaming and found the door to the residence had been forced open with pieces of the door frame scattered on the ground, according to an arrest affidavit.
Officers observed a “struggle” occurring between the victim and the suspect.
The victim told police that Moore broke into the residence through the front door and tried to “physically remove” a juvenile, before shoving the victim on the floor, according to the affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.