A jury will be deciding during a trial this week if a Killeen man pulled a gun on another man without provocation during an alleged drunken incident more than five years ago.
Renato Prazina, 31, was indicted Aug. 15, 2018, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has pleaded not guilty, telling police that the other man pulled a gun first.
Jury selection began on Monday in the 27th Judicial District Court, according to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
On June 30, 2018, at around 10:20 p.m., a Killeen police officer was dispatched to the 4300 block of Lonesome Dove Drive in reference to a traffic accident.
“Upon arrival, (the officer) reports that he observed a red Chevrolet Tahoe that appeared to have collided with a legally parked tan Volkswagen Jetta,” according to an arrest affidavit. “(The officer) reports that he made contact with a (man) who was standing near the vehicles. (The man) told (the officer) that he was at a party with a friend, later identified as Prazina, who became intoxicated and irritable. He states that they decided to leave and take Prazina home.”
The man told the officer that while driving, he and Prazina were talking and started to argue.
According to police, “Prazina reached into his waist band with his right hand and pulled out a loaded handgun and pointed it at him. (The man said) that fearing for his life, he let go of the steering wheel, grabbed Prazina’s right wrist, and told him to drop the gun. After a brief struggle, he said that Prazina dropped the gun on the floorboard but the Tahoe collided with the parked Jetta and stopped.”
The man told police that he immediately exited the vehicle and called police while Prazina “retrieved his handgun and went inside his nearby residence (on Lonesome Dove Drive),” according to the affidavit.
Officers located Prazina inside his home.
“He was observed to have glassy, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and his breath smelled of the consumption of an alcoholic beverage,” police said. “When questioned by an officer, Prazina said that he and (the man) were arguing and that (the man) pointed a gun at him and he, in return, pulled out his gun and pointed it at (the man). The officer asked Prazina where the gun was and the 9 mm Taurus (pistol) was retrieved after he told the officer where it was located.”
The officer searched the victim’s vehicle and no firearm was located, police said.
