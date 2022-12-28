With both sides appearing to be raring to go and a trial date set, it seems that 2023 might be the year in which a Killeen murder case from eight years ago finally gets to a jury.
Marvin Louis Guy, 58, was in his late 40s when he was booked into jail on May 10, 2014. He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $4 million on four capital felony charges — including $1.5 million on the most serious charge of capital murder of a peace officer.
Guy is accused of shooting KPD Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie, and other officers, during a no-knock raid on Guy’s residence on Circle M Drive at 5 a.m. on May 9, 2014.
Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later.
Guy has claimed self-defense, saying that he did not know it was police entering his residence.
A trial date is set in Guy’s case for May 8, 2023.
Previous trial dates were rescheduled for a variety of reasons, including unresolved legal motions, a revolving door of defense attorneys that were fired by Guy and the death penalty itself.
Guy dismissed three teams of defense attorneys over the years until the Grassroots Law Project — which has a national advocacy campaign for Guy — began paying his legal bills last year and a new team was hired.
Another reason for the delay in Guy’s case was the time needed for attorneys to prepare for a death penalty case, a hurdle that was removed earlier this year.
Back in 2014, the Bell County District Attorney’s Office announced that it would seek the most severe punishment for Guy, according to a Herald story published online on Sept. 4, 2014. On Sept. 9, the DA’s office filed a motion to waive the death penalty. Now, if convicted of capital murder, Guy would be sentenced to life in prison.
National attention
The Killeen murder case has attracted nationwide attention in the past eight years, including a front-page article by the New York Times in 2017.
“Mr. Guy says he eventually heard shouts that it was the police. He ditched his gun by the bedroom window and ran toward the back door, cutting his feet on shards of glass,” according to the Times article, which compared Guy’s case to a Burleson County death case were a sheriff’s deputy was killed. The person who was accused in that case was not indicted on murder charges.
“The agents approached Mr. Guy cautiously. Once upon him, Officer Juan E. Obregon Jr. shoved a knee between Mr. Guy’s shoulder blades and put a pistol to his head,” according to the New York Times’ account of Guy’s arrest in 2014. “If you move I will kill you,” Officer Obregon told Mr. Guy, cursing wildly, according to excerpts from accounts by both the officer and Mr. Guy. “Who is inside? Who shot?”
Those details and more are expected come to light after the trial begins in May.
Last May, near the eighth anniversary of the gunfire-filled raid, Grassroots helped organize vigils in Bell County and New York to bring more awareness to the case.
“I’ve been fighting for justice for Marvin Guy for six years,” Nick Gentile, a New York pastor, said in May. “This is a very unjust situation. He’s been in jail this entire time, which is unconstitutional.”
While Guy has sat in jail, a Coalition to Free Marvin Guy was formed, complete with a website: freemarvinguy.com.
When the trial does begin, the courtroom in Belton is expected to be packed, just as it was at a hearing on Nov. 10, when the judge refused to budge on a bond reduction motion filed by Guy’s defense attorneys.
Police officers and Dinwiddie’s family members were in attendance as were supporters of Guy.
“Our members were aware of the bond reduction hearing, and each member who attended decided to take time out of their own personal life to attend,” Chris Stickles, president of the Killeen Police Employee Association/Fraternal Order of Police #32, told the Herald following the hearing. “The members felt it was important to support Mrs. Holly Dinwiddie and her family, the officers affected, the families affected and the criminal justice system. Our members are an extended family to officers and their immediate families, which is why we’ll not let the family of a Fallen Officer be forgotten. We’ll continue to monitor the future proceedings and support our family in any way that we can.”
