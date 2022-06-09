Murder charges have been filed against a Gatesville woman after police said she was behind the disappearance of a 44-year-old Waco woman in April.
Elizabeth Ann Romero was reported as a missing person on April 8 after her family told Waco police that they had lost contact with her. Her body has not been found, but based on witness statements and some physical evidence, police have arrested and charged a 34-year-old woman with murder.
Romero had four sons, who now are raising money through GoFundMe for a memorial in her honor.
As of Thursday, just over $2,000, had been raised.
On May 19, Jessica Colleen Robinson was booked into the Coryell County Jail, where she was being held in lieu of bonds totaling more than $1 million on a first-degree felony charge of murder as well as a misdemeanor theft charge.
She has not been indicted on any charges.
According to an arrest affidavit, Romero lived in Waco but frequently visited the Gatesville area, which also was where Romero’s cellphone last pinged, on April 2.
Less than a month later, on May 10, the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Romero had been murdered at an address in the 800 block of Moccasin Bend Road in Gatesville, and that her body had been loaded into a blue pickup truck and “dumped off a bridge,” according to the affidavit.
“A subsequent search of the area by the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies using specially trained dogs has been unable to locate a body,” police said.
Detectives suspected Robinson and another woman of being involved in the alleged murder when a person reported their involvement to police on May 19.
That same day, police arrested Robinson on a theft charge after she was accused of stealing lumber.
Two Coryell County detectives and a Texas Ranger interviewed Robinson’s mother, who “…finally admitted that her daughter Jessica shot Elizabeth (Romero) at the house on Moccasin Bend but she does not know where the body was dumped,” according to the affidavit.
Police searched the mother’s blue Chevrolet pickup truck, which Robinson frequently drove.
“During the search, police collected some swabs from stains in the bed of the truck as well as a necklace with hair, beer cans and a cell phone,” according to the affidavit. “One of the swabs tested positive for human blood.”
Police also interviewed the other woman who initially was named as a suspect.
“(She) admitted that she was present when Jessica shot Elizabeth with a small-caliber revolver somewhere in the upper chest twice while in the living room” at the Moccasin Bend home on April 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.