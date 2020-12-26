Five words.
Five words spoken in a moment of frustration might have led to the shooting death of a 35-year-old man and his 55-year-old mother earlier this year in Harker Heights, according to a witness to the double murder.
Jerry Wayne Baker, 36, of Heights is accused of shooting and killing Michael Angelo David and his mother, Gina David Kearney, at David’s Heights home in the 2500 block of Red Fern Drive, following an argument between David and Baker. Their bodies were discovered Oct. 1 by Harker Heights police.
“Michael was ambushed while he was playing video games,” said Shelda Sparks, his ex-wife and mother of three of his children. “And all over some words ... I still don’t understand how those simple words would cause someone to do that. I can’t believe that (Baker) would take the lives of two people he didn’t even really know, and who were helping him.”
There was only one witness: David’s girlfriend and a relative of Baker’s. David was providing a place for Baker to stay temporarily.
“Michael told (Baker), ‘Stay in your own lane,’” the witness said in an audio recording obtained by the Herald. The witness said that Baker, angry, left the house but later returned.
The Herald was unable to reach the witness heard in the recording, and chose not to use her name.
In the recording, the witness said she overheard a conversation between David and Baker regarding the comment that she said had been made earlier in the day.
The conversation escalated with Baker telling David, “I just want you to know that you don’t need to tell me to stay in my own lane,” according to the witness. “Michael said, ‘This is my house and I’m going to tell you what I need to tell you.’”
The witness said that Baker walked out of the room and she went to speak with David, who had begun to play a video game.
“I was standing right next to him. I was right in the middle of telling him to put the (Xbox) controller down so I could talk to him. Jerry walked in and ... it was so unreal. So heartless,” the woman said. “I can’t even sleep. He took everything from me. Michael was everything ... I watched him shoot Michael right in front of me.”
The witness said that Baker then went into a nearby room that had been turned into a bedroom for Kearney, and shot her multiple times, also.
“She was asleep, in the dark, not bothering anybody,” the witness said.
Baker was indicted on Dec. 9 on a charge of capital murder. He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of a $2 million bond. He was booked into jail on Oct. 2.
On Oct. 1, at around 11 p.m., Heights police did a welfare check at the Heights home and located the bodies of David and Kearney in the back of a vehicle inside the garage of the residence, according to the arrest affidavit.
Inside the home, police said they found 9 mm shell casings, blood and bullet projectiles.
Heights police are still working the case.
“This is currently an ongoing investigation by Detectives in the Criminal Investigation Division,” said Lawrence Stewart, HHPD spokesman, in an email on Tuesday. “(The witness) is cooperating.”
David and Kearney
Although the witness’s story depicts David during an angry moment, Sparks said the veteran was anything but volatile.
“Michael loved telling jokes, he loved making people laugh,” she said. “Michael and his mom were alike in that way: they were the life of the party.”
Kearney, mother to four sons, leaves behind 11 grandchildren.
“She was a feisty grandmother, and she loved to cook and to sew,” Sparks said.
Kearney was a new arrival to the Lone Star State and much of the David family still lives in California.
“The first time she set foot in Texas was in July,” Sparks said. “Gina had survived a second stroke and he brought her to Texas from California so she wouldn’t have to be in a nursing home. He wanted to take care of her.”
David, who was born in the Philippines, also wanted to take care of his adopted country and was driven to serve in not one but two American military services.
“He wasn’t a U.S. citizen until 2010, but he was in the Navy for four years and then got out and was in the Army for six years,” she said.
He served in Iraq and Korea and helped fight the war on global terrorism, according to his online obituary with Crotty Funeral Home in Belton.
Sparks and David met while they were both in the Navy, and it’s those good memories that are helping get her and their three children through tough times.
“We’re just taking it one day at a time,” she said. “It’s still definitely a gut-punching shock. But we have our faith and we know we’ll see him again one day.”
Sparks said that religion has a special place in the David family and that David was a faith-filled man who actually saved her.
“I was a Christian but I didn’t really practice or learn it; I’d go to church every once in a while,” she said. “He was definitely a man of God.”
Before being interred, David was given full military honors during a presentation at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in California.
“All of his children were able to attend,” Sparks said.
David leaves behind four sons and two daughters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.