Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal trespassing was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 1900 block of East Rancier Avenue.
A theft was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Illegal discharge of firearm was reported at midnight in the 1200 block of Monroe.
Interference with emergency request for assistance was reported at 3:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of Renick Ranch Road.
A theft was reported at 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 4:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:47 a.m. Tuesday in the area of South College Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Lake Road.
Illegal license plate display was reported at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday in the area of North Park Street and West Church Avenue.
A narcotics investigation was reported at noon in the 800 block of Attas Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 1:23 p.m. Tuesday in the area of North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:31 p.m. Tuesday in the area of North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Failure to stop and render aid, serious bodily injury or death was reported at 2:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
A theft was reported at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schuleter Loop.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 4700 block of Auburn Drive.
A terroristic threat was reported at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of North College Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia, agency assist for controlled substance warrant was reported at 2:28 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South 19th Street.
An accident was reported at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection of West Avenue E and South First Street.
Duty on striking a fixture, highway landscape was reported at 8:14 a.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Laura Street and Robertson Avenue.
A theft of firearm, burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Criminal mischief, impair/interrupt public service was reported at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Dewald Street.
Possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone was reported at 12:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Tampering with a witness, bribery was reported at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Wigeon Way.
A theft was reported at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of High Chapparal Drive.
A welfare check was reported at 3:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North Second Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.
An arrest for criminal mischief was reported at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Avenue A.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 4:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
Agency assist was reported at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Avenue B.
Unattended death, safekeeping was reported at 7:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Elm Street.
An accident was reported at 6:04 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Farm to Market Road 2657 and West Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 5:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 5:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Sunset Lane.
Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance was reported at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West First Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:12 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A theft was reported at 9:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of McLean Street.
Fraud was reported at 9:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North Broad Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday on Lively Lane.
An assault by threat was reported at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Broad Street.
A disturbance was reported at 7:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
