A federal judge recently ruled on two motions in the case of a Killeen woman who is accused of helping her boyfriend cover up the murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen last year.
Jury selection in the trial of Cecily Aguilar, 22, still is set to begin on March 8 in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright at the federal courthouse in Waco. She was being held without bond in the McLennan County Jail on Tuesday. Also, Horatio Aldredge, a federal public defender and law professor at the University of Texas, has joined Lewis B. Gainor on Aguilar’s defense team.
One of the two motions is unavailable for the public to view, along with the judge’s subsequent order. The motion, filed on Jan. 15, is “under seal” and the reason is unknown.
There are some general reasons that court documents might not be available to the public.
“These include unexecuted summonses or warrants; pretrial bail and presentence reports; juvenile records; documents containing information about jurors; and various filings, such as expenditure records, that might reveal the defense strategies of court-appointed lawyers,” according to the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, an agency that is part of the federal judiciary. “Criminal case documents and hearing transcripts are sometimes sealed to protect cooperating witnesses from retaliation.”
The other defense motion that was recently filed asked for the judge to require that U.S. prosecutors disclose more information on each of three counts in the indictment against Aguilar.
Gainor, supervisory assistant federal public defender for the Western District of Texas, filed the 10-page “motion for bill of particulars” on Dec. 22, 2020, and Albright granted the motion on Jan. 19.
“Ms. Aguilar requests a bill of particulars ...in order to properly prepare her defense, avoid surprise at trial, and clarify the charges in order to avoid future prosecution for the same alleged offenses,” according to the motion. “Through a bill of particulars, a prosecutor is required to advise a defendant of any essential detail omitted from the indictment...when the charges in an indictment are so general that they do not advise a defendant of the specific acts of which she is accused.”
Aguilar pleaded not guilty on July 14, 2020, to one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and two substantive counts of tampering with evidence. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each count, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Texas.
Gainor argues in his motion that the indictment against Aguilar “provides no information about the mechanics of the alleged conspiracy, Ms. Aguilar’s role in it, or other co-conspirators.”
Vanessa Guillen case
Police said that Aguilar helped her boyfriend, Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, 20, cover up the murder of the Guillen that he had committed in April.
Months after Guillen, 20, was reported missing on April 23, 2020, her remains were discovered on June 30, 2020, by contractors working along the Leon River near Belton.
The criminal complaint alleges that Robinson murdered Guillen on April 22, 2020, with a hammer in a Fort Hood arms room, and that Aguilar helped him attempt to “dispose of the body.”
Robinson died on July 1, 2020, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was confronted by Killeen police, officials said.
Aguilar initially lied to police to cover for Robinson, but later helped investigators by letting them record several phone conversations with him, according to the complaint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.