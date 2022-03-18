A Killeen woman has been charged with injuring an elderly man after an argument about food, court records show.
Angela Matta, 42, was arraigned Friday with injury to an elderly individual with intentional bodily injury, which is a third degree felony.
Killeen police were dispatched Wednesday to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Wales Drive in reference to an assault. When officers arrived, they met with the victim, a 65-year-old man who told police that Matta is his grandson’s girlfriend. The man told police that he and Matta got into an argument over canned food, the affidavit said.
The man told police that Matta then lunged at him and attempted to strike or scratch at his face but he caught her wrists and they both fell over onto the floor, causing injury to his wrists and back, according to the affidavit.
Another officer interviewed the victim’s grandson about the incident. The grandson told police that Matta came into the dining area and said “there is a bunch of Mexicans in my house,” the affidavit said.
She asked the grandson if he had taken a particular food container and he replied that he did not, the affidavit said. He told police Matta then started screaming at the victim, who tried to ignore her because he was on the phone. The grandson said that Matta then lunged at the victim but he had caught her wrists and they fell over, the affidavit said.
Matta was arraigned Friday with injury to an elderly individual with intentional bodily injury. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set her bail at $50,000.
