A Killeen woman is being accused of assaulting a man who refused to take a bath, according to a court document.
Killeen resident Elena Sabrina Taulealea Tavai, 45, is accused of assaulting a man she had a relationship after the man refused to take a bath that she drew for him, according to the arrest affidavit.
On Tuesday, Killeen police officers were dispatched to house on Shoemaker Drive after the victim called 911.
The victim told police that Tavai had assaulted him and attempted to stab him with a knife that she grabbed from the kitchen. The victim said that he had to use a metal chair to protect himself.
The incident happened after an argument between the victim and Tavai when Tavai wanted the victim to take a bath she drew for him and he refused.
Tavai admitted to police that she did assault the victim by striking him in the face and continued to attack him after he struck her back.
Tavai also admitted that she took a knife from the kitchen tried to stab the victim with it, according to the affidavit.
Tavai has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and Justice of the Peace Judge Gregory Johnson has placed Tavai’s bond at $85,000.
As of late Wednesday, Tavai was in Bell County Jail, but no mugshot was available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.