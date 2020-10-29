Woman accused of DWI with toddler in car, Killeen police say

A woman is facing a criminal charge following a motor vehicle accident, in which a child was involved, on Tuesday in Killeen.
Angelique Nicole Norris, 37, has been charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. On Tuesday Killeen Police Department officers investigated an accident in which Norris was identified as the driver of the vehicle involved. Also in the vehicle was a child, who Norris told officers was born in 2018.
An officer recognized the smell of alcohol at the scene, and open containers of alcohol were seen in the vehicle. A field sobriety test was administered and it was determined that Norris was intoxicated with a reading of .247 and .239 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath, according to the affidavit.
Her bond has been set at $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.