A woman was arraigned on Thursday for suspected theft of a firearm.
On Tuesday, Killeen officers were sent to a residential neighborhood in Killeen in reference to a man breaking into vehicles.
Upon arrival, officers found the man walking with a woman, Jamiya Lafaye Moore, 18, according to the arrest affidavit.
The woman told officers she had a Glock handgun in her pocket, and while officers were talking with Moore they received a call about a vehicle where a firearm was stolen. When officers spoke with the man whose firearm had been stolen from his vehicle, he provided the box for the gun with the serial number matching the Glock that Moore had, according to the affidavit.
On Thursday, Moore was in the Bell County Jail with her bond set at $25,000.
Other arraignments on Thursday included:
Gabriel Lashae Jackson, possession of a controlled substance, $20,000.
Cierra Lenay Myles, Unauthorized use of a vehicle, $20,000.
Jennifer Kristiene Brown, possession of a controlled substance, $20,000.
