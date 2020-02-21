A 19-year-old woman was arraigned on Friday, accused of stealing a Killeen mother’s car earlier this week.
On Wednesday morning, police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Trimmer Road on a stolen vehicle call. Police were informed the stolen car was being followed and were provided updates on the vehicle’s location.
According to the car’s owner, while at another location, she left the car unattended to “warm up after she left it to get her kids ready to leave her apartment.”
She then observed a “thin black male or female,” according to the arrest affidavit, enter into the car. The owner said they ran towards the car ordering for them to get out before the driver took off. While talking with 911 dispatchers she described the clothing the driver was wearing.
The car was then located in the parking lot of Ellison High School, where the driver, identified by police as Raven Singleton, was arrested and taken to Killeen City Jail.
She was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on Friday and given a $50,000 bond.
She was not listed in the Bell County Jail website as of Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.