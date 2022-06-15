A Killeen man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of aggravated assault after police reports say he fired a gun at a woman.
Court records obtained Wednesday show that Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched on Sunday to a location in Killeen in regards to a shots-fired call.
The affidavit did not specify a location.
When officers arrived, the associated arrest affidavit said that two women allege that Gejuan Stokes, 29, pointed a firearm at their heads. According to the women, Stokes lived next door. At some point during the incident, Stokes fired the firearm in the direction of one of the women, the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, the incident is corroborated by footage from a doorbell camera. Stokes was not present when police arrived.
Stokes was arraigned Tuesday by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Stokes was being held at Bell County Jail in lieu of $200,000 in bonds.
Other arraignments
Jennyfer Scarbrough, 48, was arrested Tuesday by the Harker Heights Police Department on suspicion of pushing down and scratching an elderly woman on Sunday.
Scarbrough was arraigned by Johnson. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Scarbrough was being held at the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond. She is officially charged with injury to an elderly individual.
