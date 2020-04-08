One woman was is Bell County Jail on Wednesday after allegedly injuring a senior citizen in Killeen.
Riviera Renee Culpepper, 23, was arraigned on a charge of intentional bodily injury to an elderly individual after allegedly scratching the individual multiple times with her fingernails.
According to the arrest affidavit, Killeen police officers responded to an incident at a home in the city. When they arrived, officers spoke with an elderly man who alleged that Culpepper had scratched him multiple times on several different parts of his body. Officers reported seeing multiple cuts, some of which were bleeding, on the man's head, arms, chest and back.
Culpepper was taken into custody by the officers. She is being held on a $60,000 bond.
