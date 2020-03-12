One woman was arraigned Thursday after allegedly stabbing a Killeen resident in the back.
Tracie Cecil Wells was arraigned on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to the arrest affidavit, Wells and the person she is accused of stabbing were reportedly initially arguing over a cigarette. Wells then reportedly accused the man of talking to other women.
According to the affidavit, a witness to the incident said Wells first attempted to choke the man before being told to stop by others at the scene. Sometime later, the man reportedly thought Wells was attempting to hug him, when she reportedly stabbed him in the back before pulling the knife out, dropping it and leaving.
When officers arrived, they found the man holding a blood-soaked rag to his back and keeping the knife in his shirt pocket.
Wells was given a $100,000 bond. As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday there was no listing for Wells in Bell County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.