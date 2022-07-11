A woman was arrested after she allegedly took a hammer to her Killeen neighbor’s car windows and front door.
Jennifer Rae White, 47, of Harker Heights, was booked into the Bell County Jail Sunday charged with burglary of habitation with intent to commit assault — a first-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, Killeen police were called to the 700 block of Stetson Avenue in Killeen at 9:13 a.m. on Friday because White was allegedly “punching out front windows” of a residence.
White, the affidavit states, had previously received a criminal trespassing warning to stay off her neighbor’s property.
Killeen police said the front windows of the neighbor’s residence had been “shattered,” the front door had “damage consistent with strikes from a hammer,” and all the windows of a vehicle on the property had been shattered, including the side mirrors.
According to the affidavit, a witness told police that White was last seen bleeding “profusely” and “covered in blood.”
Killeen police officers arrested White at her home after forcing her house door open during a welfare check following the incident.
Witnesses said White approached her neighbor’s residence that morning “yelling and screaming, most of it unintelligible.”
White, according to the affidavit, allegedly “screamed” at her neighbor to come outside, at which point the neighbor called police.
After White allegedly “smashed” the front windows at the residence, she reached her hand inside the house and said, “I’m going to get you,” police said.
The resident told police White left “only when the police sirens were getting louder.”
White’s bond was set at $100,000 by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
In an unrelated arraignment Monday:
- Kerry Don Estes was arraigned Friday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance Wednesday. Cooke set his bond at $30,000.
