Killeen police made a warrant arrest recently on a woman who had been accused of shooting a man in the thigh in September, according to an arrest affidavit.
On Sept. 15, police went to a residence in Killeen where paramedics were treating a man with an obvious gunshot wound to the thigh. He was treated and taken to a hospital.
At the residence, police spoke to Lakeshia Wells, 33, who told them the man accidentally shot himself while putting the gun in his pocket following an argument, the affidavit said.
Police said Wells’ versions of events were inconsistent during their conversation with her.
Officers obtained the pants the man was wearing and did not see any signs of damage or indication that a firearm had been shot in or through them, police said in the affidavit.
“Wells reluctantly provided her hands for a gunshot residue swab after indicating that she did not want to go to jail and informing officers that she had shot her firearm two days earlier,” the affidavit said.
During subsequent interviews with Child Protective Services, a child witness described what she heard and saw.
The child witness heard the gunshot and went to the room where it happened.
“The child witness stated that Wells wanted to take the victim to the hospital, but the victim insisted that the police be called, and Wells instructed the child witness to tell officers that the male victim had shot himself,” the affidavit said.
Police said the CPS investigator who interviewed the child believed Wells shot the man.
The Texas Department of Public Safety laboratory analyzed the swab taken from Wells’ hands and determined it to be “consistent with someone who had recently fired a weapon, been in immediate proximity of a weapon as it is being fired, or come into contact with a surface containing gunshot primer residue particles,” the affidavit said.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Wells Friday on a charge of aggravated assault bodily injury with a deadly weapon. He set her bond at $100,000.
Also arraigned by Cooke in a separate incident was Jessie Alexander Sanders, 30, on a charge of possession controlled substance less than 1 gram. He set Sanders’ bond at $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.