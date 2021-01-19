A woman was arrested in Killeen on Friday after she was accused of aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
An arrest affidavit from the Bell County Justice of the Peace Office said that Killeen Police Department officers went to a Killeen residence in reference to a disturbance.
When they arrived, they found a woman that said the suspect, Dana Crystina Lee, 34, had come into her home and demanded that she pay Lee some money, according to the arrest affidavit.
When Lee did not receive the money, she sprayed the other woman with pepper spray and cut her several times with a knife, according to the affidavit. The woman had a cut over her eye and several cuts on her left arm.
As officers went to Lee’s residence across the street, Lee said that she asked the woman to pay her money that was owed to her. Lee added that the other woman attacked her and she used the pepper spray and knife to protect herself, according to the affidavit. Officers noticed hair falling out of Lee’s head but no other visible injury to indicate assault.
Lee was not in the Bell County Jail registry on Tuesday afternoon but her bond was set at $100,000, according to the affidavit.
Other arraignments on Tuesday included:
Richard Jerome Powers, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault, $50,000.
Steven Lavone Edwards, aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon, $100,000.
Steven Lavone Edwards, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, $50,000.
Andrew Alexander Dyson, arson with intent to damage a habitation, $100,000
