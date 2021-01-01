A 23-year-old woman is currently in the Bell County Jail with multiple charges after being arrested in connection with a fatal accident on State Highway 195 that occurred last summer.
Alexus Nicole Williams had drugs in her system and was driving under the influence when she was in a crash that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man, according to a news release from the Killeen Police Department.
On Aug. 12, a crash between a white Toyota Corolla and a silver Chevrolet Malibu sent four people to the hospital — three from Corolla in critical condition and the driver of the Malibu in stable condition.
An occupant of the Corolla, Dade Michael Neujahr, 23, succumbed to his injuries and died as a result of the accident.
Williams was charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, according to the release.
Williams’ bond is currently set at a total of $750,000, according to the Bell County Jail.
