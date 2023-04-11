Five people were injured in a fight that culminated in a mass stabbing early Sunday morning, the Harker Heights Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.
The news release said that at approximately 3:39 a.m. Sunday morning, officers were dispatched in response to a fight in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Blvd.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that a female had injured five victims with a cutting instrument after an altercation from within the business,” Harker Heights Police Chief Betiale Hawkins II said in the release.
Four of the five victims that were transported to the hospital by the Harker Heights EMS were later released, according to the release. One victim remains in the hospital in stable condition.
The female suspect was identified as 33-year-old Wayneisha Shanae Jones Pruitt, of Killeen.
On Monday, Pruitt was arraigned for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson with a bond set at $100,000 and was transported to the Bell County Jail, according to the news release.
“This is still an ongoing investigation and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5440,” Hawkins said.
Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Killeen Police Department, Nolanville Police Department and the Harker Heights Fire Department Emergency Services offered assistance in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.