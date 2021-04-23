A woman was arraigned on Friday for suspected possession of a controlled substance after an interaction with Killeen police in October 2020.
On Oct. 4, 2020, an officer was in the area of Hillside Drive and Veterans Memorial Boulevard when he noticed a vehicle fail to signal for a turn and conducted a traffic stop, according to the arrest affidavit.
Dispatch could not get a return on the vehicle and the driver was asked to exit the vehicle, police said.
The driver told the officer that the car belonged to the backseat passenger, Tosha James, who was then asked to exit the vehicle by the officer, according to the affidavit.
After receiving consent to search the vehicle, a backpack was found and a syringe was found in the backpack.
The syringe was filled with methamphetamine and James told the officer that the backpack belonged to her.
As of Friday afternoon, James was in the Bell County Jail with a bond set at $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.