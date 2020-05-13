A woman was arrested in the connection to Tuesday’s shooting on Andover Drive in Killeen.
Adrianna Jean Veal, 28, was arraigned Wednesday by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family member.
Veal’s bond was set at $500,000.
On Tuesday, at approximately 5:06 p.m., officers were dispatched to 2200 block of Andover Drive in reference to a shooting victim.
According to Killeen police, when officers arrived, they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baylor Scott and White. Police said the man is “in serious but stable condition.”
The preliminary investigation revealed that Veal broke into the man’s residence, police said. When he entered his home, according to police, Veal shot the victim and assaulted him with a hammer.
“Through the investigation, detectives were able to obtain suspect information and locate the suspect,” said KPD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Veal was awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail.
