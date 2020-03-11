A woman remained behind bars Wednesday after she was arrested in Killeen on Saturday in connection with a crash in the 10000 block of South Highway 195.
An officer with the Killeen Police Department arrived on scene about 7:44 p.m. and was told that a woman was walking in the roadway after having caused an accident. She was attacking people who stopped to assist, and later threatened the police officer and his family, according to the arrest affidavit.
The officer approached the woman identified as Brianne Jessica Wiltz, 37.
The vehicle accident happened when Wiltz was driving and struck another man’s vehicle from behind and continued to travel at a high rate of speed before the vehicle was stopped and caught on fire.
The man said he tried to talk to Wiltz and she pulled his hair and drug him to the ground, according to the arrest affidavit.
Emergency medical arrived and checked Wiltz before she was cleared for transport, according to the affidavit.
During transport, Wiltz repeatedly threatened the officer and the officer’s kids. The officer said he did not recall being in contact with Wiltz before and felt threatened by Wiltz’s statements.
Wiltz was charged with retaliation and was in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday with a $100,000 bond.
