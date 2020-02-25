Killeen police arrested a woman for a loud noise ordinance violation, and she threatened to retaliate against the officer in his patrol vehicle, police said.
On Sunday, Killeen police went to a disturbance call at a club in the 300 block of North Second Street in Killeen. An officer determined that a woman, later identified as Tiamere Alycee Blackman, 26, was causing the disturbance, according to an arrest affidavit.
A club manager told police that Blackman was no longer employed and wanted them to warn her of criminal trespass, the affidavit said.
While an officer was talking to her, other officers learned that Blackman had an active warrant from McLennan County. While awaiting confirmation, police said Blackman became belligerent and yelled and cursed, the affidavit said.
After warning her, police arrested Blackman for violating the city’s loud noise ordinance. Shortly after, the McLennan County warrant was confirmed.
Inside the patrol vehicle, Blackman began kicking the inside of the car, police said.
While taking her to the jail, the officer said Blackman cursed and berated him and threatened to kill him and his kids.
“Tiamere Blackman is heard to say that she will not do it herself, that all she has to do is make a phone call,” the affidavit said.
Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters arraigned Blackman Monday on a charge of retaliation. He set the bond at $100,000. As of Tuesday, Blackman was not listed as an inmate in either Bell County or McLennan County jails.
Others arraigned by Peters Monday and Tuesday were:
- On Tuesday, Kenneth Savon Bennett, 26, on a charge of burglary of habitation with intent to commit theft. His bond is $20,000.
- On Monday, Cory J. Johnson, 21, on a charge of aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury. His bond was $200,000. As of Tuesday, Johnson was not listed as an inmate in Bell County Jail.
- On Monday, Juan Alberto Vazquez-Ortiz, 39, on a charge of possession of controlled substance less than 1 gram. His bond is $20,000.
