A woman was arrested in Killeen on Tuesday and charged with assault on a public servant.
Danisha Caslin sent text messages to her chain of command on Tuesday saying she had nothing to live for and she wanted to die, according to the arrest affidavit.
Officers went out to the residence of Caslin to try and keep her from harming herself or others.
When the officers arrived, they planned on taking Caslin to the hospital with members of her chain of command, according to the affidavit.
Caslin’s spouse stepped between the KPD officers and Caslin as they started to take Caslin and transport her to the hospital.
Officers told her spouse to step away and to stop interfering, according to the affidavit.
Caslin then struck one of the officers repeatedly with her fist and told the officers not to touch her wife.
One of the officers and Caslin then fell to the ground and Caslin continued to strike the officer in the head and tried to place her arm around the officer’s throat, according to the affidavit.
After the incident, the officer had a cut in his or her head, a gash in his or her lip and was diagnosed with a concussion, according to the release.
Caslin was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Friday afternoon but her bond was set at $100,000, according to the affidavit.
