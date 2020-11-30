Woman arrested on forgery charge

A woman is facing a forgery charge following an investigation by the Killeen Police Department.
Cheryl Stephens, 56, has been charged with one count of forgery, a misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. On Nov. 5 a KPD officer initiated a forgery report in regard to a victim who stated that two of his personal checks had been cashed, each for the amount of $500.
The victim then stated that when he inquired to his bank about the checks, he was informed that they had been dated Oct. 26, and made payable to a third party. Furthermore, “for deposit only USAAFSC” was printed below the signature line, and the signature on the back could not be made out.
The third party, in a separate case, admitted accepting the two checks for $500 from the suspect, Stephens, and cashing them on Oct. 26. He claimed that when he received them they were completely filled out, except for the “Pay to the Order of” section, according to the affidavit.
The third party stated that he agreed to cash two more checks from Stephens since the first two cleared. However, the second two checks did not clear, and the third party included text messages from Stephens, in which is he is asking Stephens to reimburse him for the loss due to the checks not clearing.
In an interview, the victim said he has known Stephens for about 23 years, and believes she is the person who stole her checks, as she is one of the few people he allows into his residence.
Stephens’ bond has been set at $5,000
