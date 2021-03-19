It takes having a small ankle and foot and using a lot of lubrication to remove a GPS monitor without a tamper alert sounding, but that’s just what happened, according to testimony on Thursday in the case of a Harker Heights woman accused of stealing a vehicle belonging to a murdered Fort Hood soldier last year.
Estrellita Hidalgo Falcon, 38, of Killeen had been granted a personal recognizance bond after she testified during a hearing in January. She then was released from the Bell County Jail but was arrested by Heights police on March 6 after the probation office was unable to reach her. Officials later discovered that she had removed the GPS monitor from her ankle that had been installed as a condition of her bond.
After hearing testimony and arguments on Thursday, Judge Paul LePak increased Falcon’s bond from $100,000, to $300,000.
One of the state’s witnesses was an employee of the monitoring company, Safe Monitoring Solutions. After Falcon was unable to be reached, Michael Ingraham went to the residence where the GPS said she was located.
He testified that he recovered the GPS monitor fully intact but that the resident said she had been gone for days.
“With enough effort, someone could slide it over their ankle and foot if they have a small foot and some kind of lubricant,” Ingraham said. “It’s not going to just fall off.”
Heights police said that Brandon Michael Olivares, 29, of Killeen shot and killed Pfc. Brandon Rosecrans, 27, while he was sleeping in his Jeep Renegade last year. Police said that Falcon, the girlfriend of Olivares, drove the victim’s vehicle without the permission of Rosecrans or another co-signer of the vehicle and later lied to police.
Heights police make their case against Olivares in a 6-page arrest affidavit, leaning heavily on cell phone data in their investigation.
A 911 call came into the Heights Police Department on the morning on May 18, 2020, regarding a body on the side of the road near Fuller Lane and Oakridge Blvd., police said. A few minutes later, Heights police were dispatched to a structure fire at Evergreen Estates, near the 1500 block of Farm-to-Market 2410 and Cedar Knob Road, about 3 miles away from where Rosecrans’ body was located.
There, police found a 2016 Jeep Renegade fully engulfed in flames. It was registered to Rosecrans and another man.
Olivares was indicted on Sept. 16, 2020, on a murder charge. He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $1.1 million.
Falcon was indicted on Dec. 9, 2020, on a state jail felony charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
