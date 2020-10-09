A woman has been accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police were called to residence in Killeen for a disturbance, according to the arrest affidavit.
Stacey Lynn Klingensmith, 24, was arraigned Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police were dispatched to a Killeen residence on Thursday, regarding a disturbance, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police noted that they met with a man who said Klingensmith pointed a firearm at him, according to the arrest affidavit.
Klingensmith indicated she pointed a firearm at him and pulled back the hammer, according to the arrest affidavit.
According to the arrest affidavit, Klingensmith’s bond is set at $100,000.
In a separate case, Alexander James Brown was arraigned Thursday on indecent exposure. His bond is set for $5,000.
