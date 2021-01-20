Woman charged with injury to a child

A criminal charge has been filed in connection with an April incident involving injury to a child.
Natisha Morgan, 41, has been charged with one count of injury to a child-intentional bodily injury, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. On April 11 of last year the Killeen Police Department received a call from a social worker at Dell’s Children’s Hospital regarding a teen aged patient. The patient had advised that Morgan, had beat her, burned her and whipped her with an extension cord.
The victim said Morgan became angry with her because Morgan believed her boyfriend had made a suggestive remark to the victim. The affidavit details a number of violent incidents between Morgan and the victim, including physical assault, pulling hair out and others. The alleged history of violent incidents began when the victim was age 12 with the most recent incident taking place on or about April 9 of last year.
Child Protective Services spoke to Morgan, who denied seeing any bruises, marks or scars on the victim when the victim ran away.
Morgan’s bond has been set at $100,000.
