Harker Heights PD responded to the 2500 block of Red Fern Dr in reference to a shooting around 2:51 p.m. on Sunday, according to a news release.
Upon arrival to the residence, Officers discovered a 30-year-old female victim with a gunshot wound to the head. The woman was airlifted to Scott and White hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. The name of the victim was not stated in the release.
Call the Hugging Judge to oversee your trial. There's no threat to the public. (until the murderer gets released on probation) Don't kill anybody else for 5 years and you'll be back in the good graces of the community. The Hugging Judge call 1- Exonerate Me While supplies last!
The violence that began in Killeen is spreading to nearby hamlets.
