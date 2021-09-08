A 19-year-old woman was fatally shot late Tuesday night, the third Killeen homicide in the past three days.
Police confirmed the woman was fatally shot in the 1800 block of Stardust Drive near Lake Road in north Killeen about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a white sedan in the roadway with a female driver suffering from a gunshot wound,” Killeen Police Department said in a news release Wednesday. “She was immediately airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition.”
The name of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.
“The victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 2:20 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Keith Reed. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas,” according to KPD.
The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything, has any videos or any information about this shooting, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.
The death marks Killeen’s 12th homicide of the year, and the third fatal shooting since Sunday.
An 18-year-old man died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a Labor Day shooting — one of at least seven Killeen shootings over the holiday weekend, police said.
A 21-year-old man was fatally shot at Liberty 6 Motel, 529 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., around 8 p.m. on Sunday.
At 11:31 p.m. Monday, according to police, officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Westcliff Road and found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot. He died early Tuesday, police said.
Killeen Police Department officers responded to a total of 22 shots fired calls over the Labor Day weekend at at least seven shootings, according to KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
Police have not said if the homicides or the other shootings were related.
(1) comment
This is such a pathetic crime filled city. Nothing surprises me anymore.
