Killeen police were dispatched to the Killeen Police Department lobby Wednesday after a woman, later identified as Elizabeth Kolitsch, had been in the bathroom for over an hour and refused to leave. The bathroom was a one-stall room that only one person could occupy, police said.
When questioned, Kolitsch was unable to identify why she was at the police department and stated that she had been awake for four days. She kept refusing to leave the bathroom and had personal items spread all over the bathroom floor, according to her arrest affidavit.
Officers watched as Kolitsch opened a glasses case and dumped out glass pipes that appeared to be burned, the arrest affidavit said. Kolitsch was incoherent and uncooperative, identifying her name as “officer” to the police.
Officers then took Kolitsch into custody on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officers collected the rest of the items that were left on the floor, including a cardboard box that held five pieces of identifying information for several individuals, including a car title, a Social Security card, multiple pieces of mail, and several credit and debit cards all of which were not registered to Kolitsch, the arrest affidavit said.
Kolitsch was charged with the use of fraudulent information and ID of five or more items. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke placed her bail at $20,000.
In other arraignments, Rayphiel Porter was charged with unauthorized use of vehicle. Bail was set at $50,000.
