A Killeen woman was sentenced to prison time for spitting on a Killeen Police Department officer during an incident last year.
Toushia Marie Matous, 41, pleaded guilty on Nov. 2, 2022, to a third-degree felony charge of harassment of a public servant. Last Friday in the 478th Judicial District Court, Judge Wade Faulkner sentenced her to three years in prison, according to Bell County court records. She will get credit for time served.
Matous was being held in the Bell County Jail this week with no bond listed on the felony charge and a $5,000, bond on a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
On May 28, 2022, Killeen police were dispatched to a residence in the city in reference to a domestic disturbance. There, uniformed officers met with a resident who said that Matous had assaulted him, according to an arrest affidavit.
“While taking the report, the suspect tried to leave the home,” police said. “Officers detained the suspect and she began to resist the detention and to kick her legs toward the officers. (Matous) then turned her head toward (one of the officers) and intentionally spit at (the officer’s) face. The suspect’s saliva contacted (the officer’s) face and uniform.”
