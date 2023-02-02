Toushia Marie Matous

Toushia Marie Matous

A Killeen woman was sentenced to prison time for spitting on a Killeen Police Department officer during an incident last year.

Toushia Marie Matous, 41, pleaded guilty on Nov. 2, 2022, to a third-degree felony charge of harassment of a public servant. Last Friday in the 478th Judicial District Court, Judge Wade Faulkner sentenced her to three years in prison, according to Bell County court records. She will get credit for time served.

