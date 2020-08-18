A woman has been identified in connection to the death of Pfc. Brandon Rosecrans, a Fort Hood soldier who was fatally shot in Harker Heights in May.
Killeen resident Estrellita Falcon, 37, has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and hindering or prosecution both in connection with the death case.
Killeen resident Brandon Oliveras, 28, has been charged with murder in case.
Oliveras and Falcon were in a family or dating relationship, according to an arrest affidavit on Falcon.
New information released by the Bell County courts this week shows that Rosecrans was shot in his sleep while he was in the passenger seat of his Jeep Renegade with Falcon in the backseat and Oliveras driving.
Falcon was interviewed by the Harker Heights Police Department in May and she denied any knowledge of the fatal shooting, and said that her and Oliveras were no longer in a relationship.
On June 4, officers went to a residence at 1608 Alamo Ave. in Killeen where Oliveras and Falcon were found.
The court records said that Oliveras was discussing the “sale of guns” with Rosecrans. Oliveras wanted more money than Rosecrans was willing to give him, according to the affidavit.
Falcon said that Oliveras was scared to shoot Rosecrans and she called him a “punk” for being scared, according to the affidavit.
Oliveras was also charged with outstanding parole and pardon warrant, and Falcon was charged with hindering apprehension, according to the arrest affidavit.
The affidavit for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle connected to Falcon said that she drove the orange Jeep Renegade that was found engulfed in flames on May 18, without the permission of Rosecrans or another cosigner of the vehicle. Rosecrans body was found the same day on the 2100 block Fuller Lane.
Oliveras and Falcon were both in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday.
Oliveras’ bond is set at $1.1 million on the murder charge and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Falcon’s bond is $100,000.
