Police cars spilled out into the street behind a cul-de-sac after a high-speed chase led officers throughout Killeen Thursday.
One woman was seen detained on the scene and a police officer had suffered a leg injury after a suspect led police through Florence Road, Elms Road, and Fort Hood Street. The chase ended along Pilar Spur in north Killeen around 4:30 p.m.
According to an officer on the scene, the suspect's car was a white Nissan with temporary plates, and appeared to have minor damages to the trunk, which had been forced open.
The injured officer was released from the ambulance after about 10 minutes and did not appear to be in critical condition as he favored his right leg. He was driven away by another officer.
The female suspect was unhandcuffed after questioning and driven away by a U.S. marshall.
In total, the scene was dominated by at least nine police cars and an ambulance and several unmarked police vehicles.
A Killeen police department vehicle arrived shortly before 6 p.m.
