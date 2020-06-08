A woman pleaded guilty during a remote hearing on Monday to abandoning her two children in Killeen last year.
Lydia Ivette Gonzalez, 25, who also is known as Lydia Ivette Padron, pleaded guilty in the 264th Judicial District Court and a sentencing hearing was set for July 27.
Abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return is a state jail felony. She was not listed in the Bell County Jail after posting a personal recognizance bond, jail and court records showed.
Killeen police on Dec. 14, 2019, at around 5:15 a.m., responded to a residence in Killeen after receiving a call that a mother of two children had been gone all night.
Gonzalez left her home around 9 p.m. the night before and did not return back to the home until around 8:30 a.m. the next morning, according to the arrest affidavit.
She told police that she had been at friend’s house drinking and playing cards when she fell asleep. Gonzalez allegedly also told police this was not the first time she had left her children alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.