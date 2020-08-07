A Killeen woman pleaded guilty to a felony charge on Friday after police said she was intoxicated when she caused an accident and then fled the scene.
Shandi Maurine Whited, 33, pleaded guilty to a charge of failure to stop and render aid, a third-degree felony, during a remote hearing in the 264th Judicial District Court.
A sentencing hearing was set for Oct. 2, after a presentence investigation report can be completed.
She was indicted on Nov. 6, 2019.
Killeen police on Sept. 6, 2019, responded to the scene of an accident at the intersection of Cody Poe Road and Watercrest Road. Upon arrival, police located three vehicles with moderate to minor damage.
“Officers learned that the blue Ford F-150 caused the collision, and the white female driver, described as wearing a black bikini top and a multi-colored bikini bottom, fled the scene immediately after the crash,” according to the arrest affidavit. “When the female driver heard that the police were being called, (a witness saw) her run across the street.”
One of the victims told police that he had been stopped and about to make a turn when the woman’s Ford truck struck him from behind, which caused his vehicle to strike the third vehicle. The driver of the third vehicle was taken to the hospital with injuries, police said.
Police searched the area for the driver, later identified as Whited, and located her three blocks away, hiding behind an air conditioning unit at a residence.
Officers observed signs of intoxication and minor injuries on her shoulder and knees, consistent with being in a car accident, according to the affidavit.
“Whited later advised that she was at a pool party and had a little too much to drink,” police said. She refused to perform field sobriety tests or to take a breath test, but officers obtained a warrant and a sample of her blood was taken.
